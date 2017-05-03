Jay Cutler was released by the Chicago Bears back in March, and he’s remained on the open market ever since. Retirement isn’t an option, according to his agent, as he’ll be forced to wait it out until a team comes calling.

There was a report before the draft that he actually was making calls himself, apparently to the Houston Texans – a team in need of a quarterback. The report said the Texans were ignoring his phone calls, which would have been hilarious if true.

According to Texans GM Rick Smith, it’s not. He denied it on ESPN Radio Wednesday.

“I don’t know why that was reported. That’s just not true. I will tell you that that is not true,” he said.

Cutler and the Texans looked like they could have been a good match. Cutler has a big arm and some gas left in the tank, while the Texans were desperate for a quarterback after seeing Tony Romo retire.

Of course, they’ve since landed Deshaun Watson thanks to a draft-night trade, ending pretty much all speculation that Cutler will join Houston.

And although Smith denied any connection to Cutler, he dodged a question about Romo when asked if the Texans considered bringing in the former Cowboys quarterback.

“The good thing is I don’t have to answer that question,” he said.