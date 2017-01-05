Here’s the text Tony Romo sent Dak Prescott when he was named the Cowboys’ starter

When Dak Prescott was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, it was presumed that he would be Tony Romo’s heir as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback. That time was expected to come years down the line, though – not when Prescott was a rookie.

Obviously, the Cowboys’ plan at quarterback changed dramatically when Romo got injured in the preseason, giving way to Prescott and his remarkable 13-3 record in Year 1. Not surprisingly, Romo has handled the situation with grace, class and unequivocal support for Prescott. That support began from the first day Prescott became the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

Prescott revealed to former Cowboys fullback Tyler Clutts on “Inside the Huddle” the text he received from Romo after he was named the starter.

“You got Tony, he’s texting me like ‘I believe in you. You’re the type of guy I pull for.’ So it just makes me feel comfortable,” Prescott said. “Just to go each and every day and be myself.”

It’s not surprising to hear that Romo was in Prescott’s corner from the start despite the fact that Dak was essentially drafted to replace him. He’s taken a backseat to a rookie on what’s undoubtedly the best roster Dallas has had since Romo was signed by the Cowboys.

Prescott admits his time came a lot earlier than expected, figuring that it would come “years down the road.”

“Yeah, [the starting role for the Cowboys] just came a whole lot earlier than I had imagined,” Prescott said. “Figured it would be a couple of years down the road. But as I said, an opportunity presents itself, take it and run with it.”

The Cowboys probably won’t look back and give Romo his starting job back in 2017. He’s likely to be traded or released by Dallas in the offseason, ending what was one of the greatest tenures by a quarterback in team history.