Hawks troll Packers in advance of NFC Championship matchup with Falcons

The Packers’ thrilling 34-31 win over the Cowboys on Sunday set up an NFC Championship matchup with the Falcons, and Atlanta’s NBA team wasted no time in jumping into the fray.

The Hawks happened to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, and after coming away with a 111-98 victory, couldn’t help but hope that the Falcons see a similar result when Wisconsin’s NFL team visits next week.

#ICYMI, a team from Wisconsin came to Atlanta on a Sunday and left with the L: pic.twitter.com/4Wxpos7Ffa — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 16, 2017

Will the same thing happen to the Packers? The oddsmakers seem to think that Green Bay will be on the wrong end of a similar result.