Green Bay Packers sign six-time Pro Bowl lineman Jahri Evans

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran offensive guard Jahri Evans on Wednesday, filling a hole in their O-line after the loss of right guard T.J. Lang in free agency. The team did not announce the terms.

“I just knew going forward in my career, I wanted to make sure I could link up with a team like Green Bay, a team that’s going to be in it, a team whose goal is to not only win the division, but win the Super Bowl,” Evans told the Packers’ website. “I just want to be able to have the opportunity to get another championship because that’s what it’s about: it’s about winning championships.”

Evans, 33, spent his first 11 seasons with the Saints, earning six consecutive Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl in 2009. He played in 169 games, the most by any active lineman in that span. New Orleans released him in February 2016 but re-signed him and Evans started all 16 games last season for the ninth time in his career.

No OL has played more snaps than Jahri Evans since he entered the NFL (12,630). No OL is within 1300 snaps, more than a season for most OL. — Ben Stockwell (@PFF_Ben) April 26, 2017

Jahri Evans has started 169 NFL games. Green Bay's other four slated starters (Bakhtiari, Taylor, Linsley, Bulaga) have started 194 combined — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) April 26, 2017

He helped Drew Brees pass for more than 5,000 yards for the fifth time in 2016. Brees, who joined the Saints in Evans’ rookie year of 2006, passed for more than 4,000 yards every season as his teammate; he’d never reached the mark in five seasons with the Chargers.

“It’s a very unique situation,” Evans told packers.com. “It’s awesome to block for Drew for 11 years, but then have an opportunity in Year 12 to block for Aaron Rodgers, another great QB in this league who has won a lot and done a lot, I’m looking forward to it.”