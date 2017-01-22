The Packers suffered so many injuries that they had to use a nose tackle on offense

The Green Bay Packers went into Sunday’s game banged up on both sides of the ball, but particularly on offense. They had three wide receivers battling injuries, and it didn’t get any better as the game went on.

Micah Hyde, Kentrell Brice, Jake Ryan and Ty Montgomery all suffered injuries early before the offensive line was bitten by the bug later in the game. Bryan Bulaga and T.J. Lang both exited in the fourth quarter, leaving the Packers dangerously thin on the O-line.

So, what did they do? Put their nose tackle, Letroy Guion, in at guard.

The #Packers now have DT Letroy Guion in at right guard and Brett Hundley at QB, which shows you about how today has gone. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2017

Guion in at guard. This is where they're at. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 22, 2017

Brett Hundley is playing quarterback, Letroy Guion is playing offensive guard… in the NFC Championship game. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 22, 2017

That’s what happened on their final drive, which was led by Brett Hundley at quarterback. The game was obviously over at that point, but it was jarring to see the Packers suffer so many injuries and reach that level of desperation.