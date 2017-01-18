Jordy Nelson remains in rehab group Wednesday, misses Packers practice

Jordy Nelson has missed the last game and a half, and the odds of him playing this weekend don’t look good. Mike McCarthy announced that Nelson will remain in the rehab group on Wednesday and will not practice.

McCarthy: Jordy Nelson will be working with the rehab group today. 💻📱: https://t.co/qTd51TWeIP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2017

Nelson has been completely sidelined from action since wild-card weekend after he suffered multiple fractured ribs in the first half against the Giants. Considering the fact that he hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks, it would appear he’s a longshot to play against the Falcons.

If Nelson can’t play, it’ll obviously be a significant blow for the Packers. He’s their best receiver, catching 97 passes for 1, 257 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season. However, the Packers were just fine without him in the second half against the Giants and on Sunday in Dallas.