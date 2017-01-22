Mason Crosby snapped two remarkable streaks with one missed field goal

Mason Crosby played a huge role in sending the Green Bay Packers to the NFC Championship game last week when he drilled a 51-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat the Dallas Cowboys. It was his 23rd consecutive made field goal in the postseason, which was an NFL record.

On Sunday, though, that remarkable streak came to an end. Crosby lined up for a 41-yarder on the Packers’ opening drive but pushed it just right.

Mason Crosby's missed FG snaps an @nfl postseason record at 23 consecutive makes. Crosby's last missed FG in playoffs was 2010 Div. at ATL. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 22, 2017

Incredibly, it was also the first missed field goal in the NFL postseason. Kickers were 33-for-33 before Crosby’s shocking miss.

Crosby's missed FG was also the FIRST missed FG by any kicker this postseason after 33 makes in Wild Card and Divisional rounds https://t.co/CNyg1zkdiP — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 22, 2017

Cowboys fans everywhere are probably thinking, “Where was that last week?”