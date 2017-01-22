Mason Crosby snapped two remarkable streaks with one missed field goal

Cameron DaSilva

Mason Crosby played a huge role in sending the Green Bay Packers to the NFC Championship game last week when he drilled a 51-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat the Dallas Cowboys. It was his 23rd consecutive made field goal in the postseason, which was an NFL record.

On Sunday, though, that remarkable streak came to an end. Crosby lined up for a 41-yarder on the Packers’ opening drive but pushed it just right.

Incredibly, it was also the first missed field goal in the NFL postseason. Kickers were 33-for-33 before Crosby’s shocking miss.

Cowboys fans everywhere are probably thinking, “Where was that last week?”

