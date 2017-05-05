Eddie Lacy’s garage sale made for some ridiculously long lines

Eddie Lacy’s tenure with the Green Bay Packers came to an end when he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, but he held a goodbye party for his fans in Wisconsin.

After postponing it by a month, Lacy’s highly anticipated garage sale kicked off on Friday, and fans came out in droves to get their hands on some gear.

Line to get into Eddie Lacy's garage sale in Green Bay today (Source: Travis Mason) pic.twitter.com/PzdiwsnQIA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 5, 2017

.@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 garage sale starts in 30 mins. There's already a line down the street…. pic.twitter.com/l4VZvDlz8w — John Doran (@JohnDoranFOX11) May 5, 2017

Everything from shirts to hats to cleats were for sale, some of which was worn by Lacy himself. The former Packers running back said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to charity, which is awesome.

Early morning prep in Green Bay for @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42's charity garage sale! #EddiesGarageSale pic.twitter.com/Ie2RixC1bH — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 5, 2017

Well… can't use these anymore 🤷🏿‍♂️so there's that. Follow @_sportstrust instastory to see a peek of goods in my garage sale 🏷 A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on May 4, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

The items that were used by Lacy weren’t cheap, that’s for sure. Hats and shirts were $50, while hoodies were a cool $100.

It’s great to see that Lacy is holding a moving sale before he heads to Seattle, but if you’re reading this, it’s probably too late to grab anything of value today. Fortunately, it’s a two-day sale so you can always mosey on over tomorrow. It opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday.