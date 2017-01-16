Watch Mason Crosby send the Packers to NFC Championship with a 51-yard FG

The Green Bay Packers nearly blew an 18-point lead against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, only to see Aaron Rodgers do what he so often does: lead the Packers to a victory in the final minutes.

On third-and-20, the Packers picked up 36 yards thanks to a huge catch by tight end Jared Cook on the sideline. That set up a 51-yard field goal for Mason Crosby for the win, which he drilled after being iced by Cowboys coach Jason Garrett just as he kicked it through a first time.

Before Crosby’s game-winner, the Cowboys and Packers traded field goals. With 1:38 to play, Crosby nailed a 56-yarder to give the Packers a three-point lead. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys answered with a field goal of their own — a 52-yarder by Dan Bailey to tie the game with 44 seconds left.

The Packers barely escaped Dallas with a 34-31 win and now move on to the NFC title game, where they’ll face the Falcons in Atlanta at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.