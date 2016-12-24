Terry Bradshaw: If I were the Packers, I’d keep Mike McCarthy over Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have given their fans an unusual amount of stress this season, and part of the drama has been the rumored feud between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy.

Both the quarterback and coach have denied it, and Rodgers has righted himself while the Packers have won four straight to calm the criticism. But Terry Bradshaw wants you to know if he had to choose, he’d keep McCarthy and send Rodgers packing.

It’s somewhat surprising to hear a Hall of Fame QB side against a future Hall of Fame QB, but Bradshaw has his reason.

“I think McCarthy is one of those coaches that you absolutely hold on to,” Bradshaw said on “Speak For Yourself” on Friday.

Now, while Rodgers most likely will wind up in Canton — he’s won an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, he’s the highest-rated QB in history and he holds other passing records, too — there’s no guarantee McCarthy will. The Packers coach has won a Super Bowl and almost 65 percent of his regular-season games, but he’s just 8-7 in the playoffs and his play-calling has been a source of much criticism this season.

Rodgers just turned 33, and by Tom Brady standards he could have six or more years of elite play left in him. But while Bradshaw says he’s loves A-Rod, he believes the franchise QB isn’t more valuable than the coach.

“I just think an organization will endure and last longer if they’ve got a great coach,” Bradshaw said.

