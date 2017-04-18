Aaron Rodgers cuts back on one of his favorite activities to focus on his body

At 33 years old, Aaron Rodgers remains one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. He showed that last season en route to an MVP-caliber season, carrying the Packers all the way to the NFC title game.

Picking apart defenses the way he has will become increasingly difficult as he gets older, which is why he’s going the Tony Romo route this offseason.

No, he isn’t retiring to pursue a career in broadcasting. He’s cutting back on golf to focus on football and himself.

“I feel great,” Rodgers said Tuesday via ESPN. “I put a lot of work in this offseason. As much as I love golf, it’s kind of taken a back seat to my workouts, and I’m light as I’ve been I think ever coming back at this time of the year. Being under 220 was kind of a goal for me. I hit that goal to start, and now it’s continuing to build my body. But I feel really good. My knees feel great. My arm feels really good.”

Rodgers is a good golfer, almost always playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am each year. He did so again this year, but it sounds like golf is being brushed aside in favor of his body.

Staying healthy as a 33-year-old quarterback is important, especially if he wants to play as long as Brady has – and there’s no reason to believe he can’t. Rodgers is meticulous with what he eats and how he takes care of his body, which is a great sign for the Packers.

It’s also good to hear he feels like he’s in the best shape possible right now.

“It’s fun to be 33 and feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve been in starting an offseason program,” Rodgers said. “So that’s exciting. That was kind of the goal I wanted to hit and just keeping moving forward in that direction.”

Rodgers and the Packers reported for offseason workouts on Tuesday, saying he came in at his goal of being under 220 pounds. It’s just business as usual for Rodgers, who’s poised for another Pro Bowl-caliber season in Green Bay – especially with his new weapon Martellus Bennett in the mix.