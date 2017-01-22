One stat shows Aaron Rodgers isn’t nearly as clutch as he seems

Aaron Rodgers is widely known as one of the best and most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL. He can do just about anything on the football field and has single-handedly led the Packers to the NFC Championship game thanks to his otherworldly play in the past two months.

However, he may not be as clutch as we think. As discovered by Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders, Rodgers has never won a game in which he trailed by more than one point in the fourth quarter to a team with a winning record. He’s 0-35 in those games, which is shocking.

Aaron Rodgers: 0-35 when trailing by more than 1 point in 4th quarter against teams with a winning record https://t.co/pknLS0XQkC — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) January 21, 2017

He’s come back from a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter twice in his career against teams with winning records, but never has he overcome a deficit larger than that. Those wins came two years ago against the Cowboys in the playoffs, and last season against the Seahawks.

So what does this mean ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game? Well, for one, the Packers can’t afford to fall behind to the Falcons, particularly in the fourth quarter. Against the league’s highest-scoring offense, that’s sure to be a difficult task.

There’s no question Rodgers is a terrific quarterback and one of the all-time greats, but don’t expect him to come from behind in the fourth quarter against great teams.