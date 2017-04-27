GM says Browns settled on the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick two weeks ago

While questions continue to swirl regarding which prospect the Cleveland Browns will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, the organization apparently made up its mind weeks ago.

Browns general manager Sashi Brown told NFL Network on Wednesday that the decision was made two weeks ago, and that “only three or four people in the world” know whose name will be called Thursday night.

The popular belief is that Cleveland will take former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the first pick, a selection that should give the Browns immediate help in the pass rush. Garrett, who recorded 31 sacks in his three years with the Aggies, would be a welcomed addition to a Browns team that finished with 26 sacks – tied for second fewest in the league – last season.

But there have been recent rumblings that the Browns might address their long-standing void at quarterback by possibly selecting former North Carolina signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky. Cleveland also holds the No. 12 pick and could possibly trade back up to land Trubisky.