FS1 experts make their NFC and AFC Championship Game picks

Zack Pierce

By Sunday night, there will be just two teams left in the race for the giant chunk of silver at the end of the NFL rainbow.

Will it be the Packers or the Falcons out of the NFC? The Steelers or the Patriots out of the AFC? Our FS1 experts made their picks on Friday’s shows, and the opinion is widely split. Between the five panelists below, all four possible combinations for the Super Bowl LI matchup are represented. That’s a departure from our FOXSports.com picks, where four of the five are picking a Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl.

Check out their picks below. (Mobile users flip to landscape mode to view.)

Game

Skip
Bayless

Cris
Carter

Colin
Cowherd

Rob
Parker

Shannon
Sharpe
GB at ATL
“NFL
GB 40-38
“NFL
ATL 34-28
“NFL
ATL 35-27
“NFL
GB 31-23
“NFL
ATL 42-34
PIT at NE
“NFL
NE 23-20
“NFL
NE 26-20
“NFL
NE 33-26
“NFL
PIT 21-17
“NFL
PIT 27-23

You can watch the NFC Championship Game on FOX this Sunday, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET and kickoff shortly after 3 p.m. The AFC Championship Game follows on CBS.

Super Bowl LI is Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX.