FS1 experts make their NFC and AFC Championship Game picks

By Sunday night, there will be just two teams left in the race for the giant chunk of silver at the end of the NFL rainbow.

Will it be the Packers or the Falcons out of the NFC? The Steelers or the Patriots out of the AFC? Our FS1 experts made their picks on Friday’s shows, and the opinion is widely split. Between the five panelists below, all four possible combinations for the Super Bowl LI matchup are represented. That’s a departure from our FOXSports.com picks, where four of the five are picking a Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl.

Check out their picks below. (Mobile users flip to landscape mode to view.)

Game

Skip

Bayless

Cris

Carter

Colin

Cowherd

Rob

Parker

Shannon

Sharpe GB at ATL

Tickets

Watch

GB 40-38

ATL 34-28

ATL 35-27

GB 31-23

ATL 42-34 PIT at NE

Tickets

NE 23-20

NE 26-20

NE 33-26

PIT 21-17

PIT 27-23

You can watch the NFC Championship Game on FOX this Sunday, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET and kickoff shortly after 3 p.m. The AFC Championship Game follows on CBS.

Super Bowl LI is Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX.