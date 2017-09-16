Friday’s Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

LIMA, Peru (AP) The raw feelings created by the Russian doping scandal spilled onto the floor and into the hallways of the International Olympic Committee meetings, with less than five months until the Winter Games and still no decisions made about the fate of the country’s athletes.

IOC members received updates on two investigations that will eventually determine Russia’s status: One on whether there was a state-sponsored doping program in the country, the other on the individual cases of athletes who were implicated in the scandal at the Sochi Games in 2014.

The leaders of both investigations, which are using information from an earlier inquiry by Richard McLaren, urged patience and insisted they are working as fast as they can.

Still, a handful of IOC members made clear they’re worried about the timing.

LIMA, Peru (AP) – The president of the International Olympic Committee said he remains confident the Winter Games will go on as scheduled in South Korea despite growing tensions on the peninsula, including North Korea’s ballistic missile test this week.

At the close of this week’s IOC meetings, Thomas Bach said the committee will continue to appeal for diplomatic solutions to the problems, and that it is monitoring deliberations in the U.N. Security Council, which on condemned the North Korean test.

The Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 8-25 in Pyeongchang.

North Korea’s IOC member, Ung Chang, said he hopes the Olympics will go on as planned. When asked if South Korea will be safe for the Olympics, he responded: ”Nobody knows.”

Bach will visit the U.N. next week, but will be working on the traditional Olympic Truce declaration. He said the IOC has no plans to be involved in diplomacy over the Korean crisis.

PRO FOOTBALL

The NFL filed an emergency motion in federal appeals court, hoping to get a swift ruling on its request to overrule a judge who blocked a six-game suspension for star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league filed its request with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, even though a federal judge in Texas hasn’t ruled on a request to put the injunction on hold while an appeal is pursued. The emergency motion asks the court to rule on the request to suspend U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s injunction as early as Tuesday, the start of the practice week before the Cowboys’ third game of the season against Arizona.

If the ruling isn’t made by Tuesday, the NFL is asking for a decision by Sept. 26, the start of practice before Dallas’ Week 4 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – The Boston Red Sox have been fined by Major League Baseball for using electronic equipment to steal signs given by a Yankees catcher this season, and New York has been fined a lesser amount for improper use of a dugout telephone in an earlier year.

The discipline was announced by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The fine amounts were not announced. The money will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Florida

Manfred found insufficient evidence to support an allegation by Boston that the Yankees made inappropriate use of the YES Network against the Red Sox.

STEUBENVILLE RAPE CASE

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A federal appeals court declined a university’s request to stop one of its football players convicted of rape as a teenager from playing on the team.

The ruling means Ma’lik Richmond, 21, will be allowed to play for Youngstown State University in a game against Central Connecticut State University on Saturday.

Youngstown State had asked the appeals court to throw out a Thursday night decision by U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson to temporarily allow Richmond to play football for Youngstown State for at least the next 14 days, including in the 2 p.m. game Saturday. Pearson scheduled a hearing Sept. 28 on whether to make the decision permanent.

Youngstown State appealed the decision to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the appeals court dismissed it.

SANDUSKY ABUSE

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A son of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky pleaded guilty to charges he pressured a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asked her teen sister to give him oral sex.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s plea deal comes a week before his trial was slated to begin on the charges, and nearly six years after his father was arrested in a child molestation case that shook Penn State and is still working its way through criminal and civil courts.

Jeffrey Sandusky pleaded guilty to all 14 counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

A call seeking comment from his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

As part of the deal, 41-year-old Sandusky will spend up to six years in state prison, but the judge could impose as much as eight years.