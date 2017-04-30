Former Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans issues warning after going undrafted

A number of draft pundits predicted former Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans would get selected at some point during the three-day NFL Draft. But once the dust settled, Evans was nowhere to be found among the 256 taken and the 23-year-old made sure to use the slight at motivation.

Evans changed his Twitter header photo to a shot of seven of the nine quarterbacks taken in the draft. Then he issued this warning.

I will NEVER forget this . — Jérod Evans (@rodfor6_) April 29, 2017

Evans is clearly disappointed after throwing for 3,352 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2016. He also rushed for 846 yards and added 12 touchdowns on the ground.

He should draw a lot of interest as an undrafted free agent. It’s safe to say whichever team signs him will get a highly motivated player.