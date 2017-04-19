Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez found hanged in his prison cell

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was found dead hanging in his cell on Wednesday morning, prison officials confirmed.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was found not guilty Friday in an separate 2012 double slaying.

Breaking news…DOC confirms Aaron Hernandez committed suicide overnight. We'll have more on @7News — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) April 19, 2017

According to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez hanged himself in his cell.

The statement, issued by Christopher M. Fallon, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications for the Massachusetts Department of Correction, read:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts Polices are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

The statement says Hernandez was housed alone at the time and used a bedsheet tied to a window. Authorities also say he tried to jam his cell door shut from the inside.

He was found just after 3 a.m. and pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. at a nearby hospital.