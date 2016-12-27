Former Patriots player recalls Bill Belichick cutting him on Christmas Day

It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But for San Diego Chargers tight end Asante Cleveland, last Christmas will be remembered for a far different reason.

The former New England Patriots tight end received a phone call last Christmas while surrounded by teammates for dinner. It was Bill Belichick on the other end, and he was the bearer of bad news on a day set aside for celebration.

“He was like, ‘Hey Asante. It’s Belichick,’” Cleveland told the San Diego Tribune. “He said, ‘We’re going to have to make some roster moves.’ At that point, I knew what ‘roster moves’ means. It means I’m being moved from the roster. We needed to bring in a cornerback because we were playing the Jets.

“He said, ‘I just want to let you know this is no indication we’re moving away from you. We really like you. … We just need to make this quick transaction.’ That call ended. I said, ‘Merry Christmas.’ I don’t know if he heard me. He didn’t say it back.”

Cleveland, who has now vowed to turn off his phone every Christmas, relayed the news to his then-teammates, whose mood had understandably changed. He was claimed off waivers that Monday before the Patriots could re-sign him.