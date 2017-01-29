Falcons fans flooded the streets of Atlanta for the team’s Super Bowl send-off

Cameron DaSilva

With Super Bowl LI exactly one week away, the Atlanta Falcons have begun making their way to Houston. They hosted a send-off party in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon ahead of their flight, and fans came out in droves to wish the Falcons well against the Patriots in the big game.

Here’s a view from the team’s bus:

The city of Atlanta hasn’t experienced this level of excitement for a sporting event since the Falcons were in the Super Bowl and the Braves were in the World Series in 1999. And before that, maybe the Olympics in 1996.

It’s safe to say these fans are ready for their team to return with the Lombardi Trophy, something Atlanta couldn’t do in its only other Super Bowl.

012717-NFL-Patriots-Tom-Brady

6

gallery: 5 issues that could ruin Super Bowl Sunday for the Patriots