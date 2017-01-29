Falcons fans flooded the streets of Atlanta for the team’s Super Bowl send-off

With Super Bowl LI exactly one week away, the Atlanta Falcons have begun making their way to Houston. They hosted a send-off party in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon ahead of their flight, and fans came out in droves to wish the Falcons well against the Patriots in the big game.

This crowd and @FreddieFalcon are ready to greet our Falcons before heading to #SB51! pic.twitter.com/Styh6zglqS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 29, 2017

Here’s a view from the team’s bus:

That was incredible. Thank you Atlanta for the send-off! #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/aRyosQllSX — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 29, 2017

Thank you fans for all of your support. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/uvN6tOzBgJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 29, 2017

Wheels up. 🛫 See you soon, Houston. pic.twitter.com/TnAJPrLJrr — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 29, 2017

The city of Atlanta hasn’t experienced this level of excitement for a sporting event since the Falcons were in the Super Bowl and the Braves were in the World Series in 1999. And before that, maybe the Olympics in 1996.

It’s safe to say these fans are ready for their team to return with the Lombardi Trophy, something Atlanta couldn’t do in its only other Super Bowl.