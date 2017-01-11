Ezekiel Elliott Involved in Auto Accident Prior to Playoff Berth

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott confirmed the event on Twitter

Cowboys fans held their collective breath Wednesday morning when news surrounding Ezekiel Elliott began circling on social media. Just four days short of Dallas’ first playoff game since 2014, rookie running back Ezekiel Elloitt was involved in an auto accident near the Cowboys training facility.

Frisco police confirmed a minor crash, which resulted in no immediate injuries.

“We can confirm that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway,” the Frisco Police Department said in a statement.

Elliott calmed the nerves of Cowboys fans across the globe with a light-hearted tweet soon after the incident.

I’m good. I’ve been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

While Elliott may have walked away from the accident, Dallas will surely keep their eye on the presumptive Rookie of the Year. Anything ranging from unusual soreness to a head/neck injury could pop up down the line.

With Dallas looking towards a long playoff run, having the 21-year-old fully healthy is crucial towards the clubs’ success.

TMZ Sports captured the pictures from Elliott’s accident Wednesday morning.

@TMZ_Sports has the pictures from Ezekiel Elliott’s car accident this morning https://t.co/P6y2sFbs2H pic.twitter.com/Dqcu3i97rO — NFL Mocks Crew (@NFLMocks) January 11, 2017

Dallas drafted Elliott with the fourth-overall pick out of Ohio State, and paired him with fellow rookie Dak Prescott to start the season. The duo went on to win a conference-high 13 games, the most in franchise history since 2007.

Elliott finished his rookie campaign with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He ultimately fell short of Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record by less than 200 yards

Green Bay arrives in Dallas later this week for a Sunday afternoon showdown in Jerry World, where MVP candidates Elliott and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will lead the charge in the division round of the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on