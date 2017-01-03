The New York media might be making a big deal out of Odell Beckham Jr. and other New York Giants wideouts going to Miami earlier this week, but Eli Manning is not taking the episode all that serious.

Manning told reporters Tuesday that he was “a little disappointed” when he saw the photos, but not because his teammates headed to South Beach ahead of the team’s wild card game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

“They didn’t pack accordingly,” Manning joked. “They didn’t have any shirts.”

But Manning wasn’t done making light of the situation.

“I was telling people I’m the one who took the picture. They just wouldn’t let me in with my shirt off.”

Manning isn’t the only member of the Giants who doesn’t understand the hoopla. Head coach Ben McAdoo reminded everyone Monday that this trip occurred during an off day.

“Players are off until tomorrow morning,” McAdoo said, via the New York Daily News. “We will see them tomorrow morning and they’ll get their workout in, and we’ll get ready for Green Bay.”

When asked if the players could be disciplined, McAdoo circled back to his original sentiment.

“The players are off,” McAdoo said. “They are not working.”