Eli Manning compares new Giants WR Brandon Marshall to Plaxico Burress

The New York Giants made one of the first big moves of the offseason when they signed veteran wideout Brandon Marshall to a two-year contract. The addition of Marshall gives Eli Manning something he hasn’t had in years: a big-bodied receiver who can dominate in the red zone.

Not surprisingly, Manning is excited about the prospect of pairing Odell Beckham Jr. with Marshall, giving New York one of the best receiving units in the NFL. He even compared Marshall to one of his former receivers, Plaxico Burress.

“I think Plaxico was kind of the last one similar to that size,” Manning told The New York Post. “They can be open when they’re not really open. You don’t want to get into a habit, it’s not a jump-ball, but you can throw him open. He’s been in lots of offenses, and he gets open a lot of different ways, very disciplined in his route-running and understanding concepts. I think he’ll be good for that receiver room and in our locker room, having that veteran presence.”

Marshall feasted on jump-balls everywhere he went. At 6-foot-4, Marshall has the ability to out-body smaller defenders and win by high-pointing the ball in the air. He may be 33 years old and coming off of a terrible season, but just two years ago, he had 1,502 yards and 109 receptions.

Those numbers are much closer to what Giants fans can expect than the ones he posted in 2016.

That is, as long as Manning figures out how to properly utilize him in the offense.

“I was excited when we made that acquisition,” Manning said. “He’s obviously a big target and smart, asks a lot of questions, he’s going to pick up the offense quickly. And he’s excited. He’s excited about coming to this offense and staying in New York and having a No. 1 receiver on the opposite side of him.”