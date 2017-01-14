Eagles: 10 Soon-to-be free agents to watch on divisional weekend

Seeing as how there won’t be another meaningful Eagles game until the end of the year, we’ve come up with another reason to watch the divisional games.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles‘ off-season. Several key members of the team’s nucleus are scheduled to become free agents including defensive tackle Bennie Logan and cornerback Nolan Carroll. The Eagles also don’t have a lot of money to spend, so they’ll need to be wise if they make any moves in free agency once March 9th rolls around.

The remaining postseason games will be interesting to the Eagles’ brass because it will allow them to see potential free agents from other teams as well. Many of these guys are using this opportunity as a way to audition for other franchises. We’ve identified ten that may garner some interest. This isn’t an article about who the Eagles should sign. It’s more about some guys who are hitting the market at positions of need and could spark some interest.

Keep in mind, the Eagles have a lot of money tied up in some of the key positions, and many of the players we could name who are scheduled to hit the free agent market probably won’t see the field much. We’ve also tried to balance team need with player visibility and consider who’s actually going to get playing time during this stretch. Some of these guys may also be out of the Eagles price range, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be taking notes. We know who the big names are, so we’ve focused on the guys who may not get talked about as much but could play key roles in their team’s success.

1. Devon Still, defensive tackle, Houston Texans

With Logan’s future uncertain, the defensive tackle position will get a lot of looks.

2. John Simon, outside linebacker, Houston Texans

Mychal Kendricks is still a question mark, and the Eagles don’t have a lot of depth at the inside linebacker position.

3. Jonathan Grimes, running back, Houston Texans

It’s uncertain how much tread Grimes has or if he can carry the load, but he’s only 27 and only costs $900,000.

4. Morris Claiborne, cornerback Dallas Cowboys

He may cost too much for his skill set, but the Eagles will be watching every cornerback with an unrestricted free agent tag. It’s very unlikely the team will pursue him, but watching him against the Green Bay Packers offense will be intriguing.

5. Lance Dunbar, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Dunbar may not even play, but Darren McFadden is getting old and expensive. Dunbar is a younger and more cost-effective option.

6. Bradley Sowell, left tackle, Seattle Seahawks

The Eagles have two of the best tackles in football, but last year definitely taught us how important depth is. Sowell is expensive with a $1,000,000 price tag, but is definitely worth watching.

7. Tony McDaniel, defensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks

Another possible option if the Eagles don’t retain Logan. They already gave a ton of cash to Fletcher Cox.

8. Courtney Upshaw, outside linebacker, Atlanta Falcons

The more options explored at linebacker, the better. Upshaw is very expensive but talented.

9. Sean Weatherspoon, inside linebacker, Atlanta Falcons

Jordan Hicks did an excellent job of staying healthy, but his health is always a concern. His backup, Stephen Tulloch may not be back either. The Eagles will need depth at middle linebacker.

10. Terrell McClain, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Babineaux is too old and too expensive and would prevent the Eagles from improving anywhere else.. That makes McClain more interesting.

