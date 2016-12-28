Dez Bryant has become a star with the Dallas Cowboys as a wide receiver, but after throwing his first career touchdown on his first NFL toss, it sounds like Bryant wants more action under center.

One day after his touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten during the Cowboys’ 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas vice president Stephen Jones said Bryant is trying to convince offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to give him another shot to show off his throwing form.

“Dez tried to go to the quarterback meeting this morning,” Jones said Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s lobbying Scott for more plays.”

Bryant caught the quarterback fever after the Cowboys pulled off a trick play in the third quarter. The star wideout took a handoff from quarterback Dak Prescott in what appeared to be a simple reverse, but as Bryant ran toward the sideline the southpaw eventually slowed down and lofted a perfect pass to Witten in the back of the end zone.

Bryant also did damage at his normal position Monday, finishing with four catches for 70 yards and a season-high two touchdowns. As strange as it sounds, Bryant now has more pass attempts than Tony Romo in 2016.