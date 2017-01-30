Devonte Fields, EDGE, Louisville: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2017 NFL Draft features a deep and talented pass rusher class, and Devonte Fields is one of the more polarizing members of the group. I take a look at what he brings to the table.

Devonte Fields has had one of the more interesting college careers. Coming out of high school as a four-star recruit, he began his career at TCU. During his freshman campaign he registered 53 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, and 10 sacks while being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

His sophomore campaign was limited to just three games due to a foot injury, and a two-game suspension. In 2014, Fields was dismissed from the program for accusations of domestic violence against his former girlfriend. He spent the season at Trinity Valley Community College, where he was able to register 61 tackles, and 6.5 sacks in 12 games.

In 2015, he transferred to Louisville and started all 13 games. He amassed 64 tackles, 11 sacks, and an impressive 22 tackles for loss.

His 2016 season he started 11 games while registering 45 tackles, six sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Measurables:

School: Louisville

Year: Senior

Position: Edge

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 245 lbs.

Strengths:

Devonte Fields is one of the more versatile players at the Edge position. At Louisville he was asked to do a lot. He lined up in both a three-point and two-point stance at left and right defensive end. There were even times where he was asked to drop into coverage as an outside linebacker. At the line of scrimmage he displays very good short area quickness and edge speed to threaten the corner.

His flexibility is an advantage he uses to utilize the shoulder dip technique to get under and around the offensive tackle. He has advanced hand usage for a college player, and uses that to set up an inside counter move when the speed rush fails. Once he is clear of the blocker, Fields has impressive closing speed to make the tackle.

He is also a force in more than just the pass rush. In the run game, Fields has the ability to seal off the edge and force the ball carrier back to the inside where his teammates are waiting to make a play. He has above average mental processing skills when reading the quarterback run option. He is patient and doesn’t commit to the ball carrier or the quarterback too early, but instead lets the play develop before he attacks the ball.

Weaknesses

While Devonte Fields has been a successful pass rusher during his college career, he is still a bit of a one trick pony. He relies heavily on his speed and flexibility to get to the quarterback, and while both are good tools to have, he will have to develop more moves to add to his pass rushing arsenal. When Fields is playing with maximum effort he is one of the top pass rushers in college football. However it is evident from watching the tape that he doesn’t always bring it, and his play reflects it. If he hopes to make it at the NFL level he can not afford to take plays off. He’ll be 24 when his rookie season begins so there is some level of concern that he has hit his athletic ceiling already.

Off the field, his domestic violence accusations will certainly be a hot topic among NFL teams and he will have to prove he’s learned from his past transgressions during the interview process.

Final Thoughts:

Devonte Fields has earned his reputation rushing the passer in college, and will be asked to do the same at the NFL level. If he is to succeed he’ll have to become more than just a speed rusher. He’ll need to improve his play strength and develop some more inside counter moves if he hopes to be more than just a third-down pass rusher at the next level. His effort will need to improve and remain consistent for him to be an impact player.

His off-field incident from 2014 will cause his stock to drop for a majority the teams in the NFL (as it should), but if he interviews well and shows remorse for his actions there is no reason a team won’t take a chance on him. His talent alone warrants an early selection, but his red-flag off the field incident should see him end up as a late second-round or early third-round pick.

