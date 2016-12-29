Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2017 NFL draft quarterback class is under the microscope for the next five months and Deshaun Watson is at the heart of it.

Many believe he’s the best player in college football. The problem is that doesn’t win over scouts for the pros. His impressive stats are just part of the story. The question is does he have the capacity to lead a team to a Super Bowl and win it. Or will he be more of a deterrent. Here is what his scouting report has to say.

Position: QB

School: Clemson

Year: Junior

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 209 lbs

History:

A native of Gainesville, Georgia. Watson ended up starting at quarterback as a freshman in high school, something unheard of at the school he attended. By the time he was finished he’d set numerous state records. His exploits got his team to the state semi-finals twice and earned him the distinction of being the #1 quarterback in the 2014 recruiting class. Though he received offers from all the major programs including Alabama and Ohio State, he was wooed by Clemson after seeing the success of Taj Boyd.

STRENGTHS:

Arm isn’t elite but has a fluid throwing motion and can put good zip on the ball for short and intermediate passes.

When in a rhythm he can deliver dimes with pinpoint accuracy regardless of how tight the coverage is.

Fearless in his decision-making. Not afraid to challenge defenses down the field and take chances when the situation dictates.

Starting this week with one of my favorite moments from the weekend ????@DeshaunWatson4 looks like a #Heisman Winner ????#ClemsonTigers#Allin pic.twitter.com/n1vgwtycSZ — Sheugs ???? (@Sheugs) November 28, 2016

It’s important to note with clarity that while Watson has an average arm compared to the NFL elite, that won’t stop him from taking his shots at the big play. This is a perfect example. He takes the snap, trusts his protection and surveys down the field. Without dropping his vision he’s able to sense the pressure and unloads it deep to the 6’3” Mike Williams who makes the play for a beautiful touchdown.

Extremely athletic. Showcases the ability to run with the ball not just to keep plays alive but pick up 1 st downs on his own.

downs on his own. Experienced as a starter. Hasn’t dealt with significant injury problem, thus allowing him to hone his craft over the past two years.

A proven winner. Has lost just two games in the past two seasons going into the 2016 NCAA playoffs.

The greater the pressure of the moment, the better he seems to play. Has proven himself excellent late in both games and in seasons.

WEAKNESSES:

He’s listed at 6’2” but the odds are that’s a generous height. Watson is not overly tall or big, which will cause problems with his vision behind the offensive line.

Can get tentative at times. Accuracy and ball placement become erratic as a result, leading to an uptick in interceptions.

mattclapp: That's a brutal INT from Watson ABC College Football Studio https://t.co/mjbKH4NmJn pic.twitter.com/eEHHS0Jro8 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 13, 2016

This is one of those moments where Watson rushed his decision-making. On his roll out to the right he wasn’t in real danger of getting hit or sacked. He could’ve waited a second or two longer to see if his receivers came open. Instead he decided to try fitting the ball into a tight window, never properly saw the linebacker and tosses an ugly interception that could’ve been a gigantic momentum swing in the game.

Sometimes tends to rush his throws rather than putting his feet through the full process, which also lends to ball placement issues.

Does not handle pressure well. Teams that could put heat on him often forced him into making frequent mistakes.

Pro Comparison: Jeff Garcia

Garcia was a CFL star before coming to the NFL. It became obvious quickly that he wasn’t going to win games with arm strength. His advantages lay in his scrambling ability, leadership and mental toughness. Garcia was a four-time Pro Bowler but much of that depended heavily on where he ended up playing. The team and coaching staff will be hugely important in Watson’s success or failure.

Projection: Middle 1st to early 2nd round

Watson has the capacity to become a front line starter in the NFL. It’s a matter of finding a coach who understands what he can (and can’t) do. Similar to what happened with Russell Wilson in Seattle and Robert Griffin III in Washington. Trust is scheme will prove decisive. Watson has the ability of a 1st rounder, but his drawbacks may be enough to push him down to the 2nd.

