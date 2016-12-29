Denver Broncos: Wade Phillips’ contract set to expire

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips signed a two-year deal in 2015 that is set to expire. Is this the end of the line for him?

The Denver Broncos won a Super Bowl last season with a stellar performance by their defense. That defense was led, obviously, by excellent players, but also by long-time NFL coach and coordinator Wade Phillips.

Phillips, signed in January of 2015 by the Broncos, has been a huge difference maker in his two seasons with the team. When the former coaching staff disbanded after an embarrassing end to the 2014-15 season, Phillips came out of essentially retirement to coach with Gary Kubiak and the rest of the staff with the Broncos.

Under his watch, very few defenses even contend with the level of play we’ve seen from the Broncos. The most impressive piece of Phillips’ defense is the secondary, which has been dubbed the “No Fly Zone” and has shown remarkable consistency.

The other area the Broncos have been excellent in under the watch of Phillips is in the pass rush department. He has maximized the talent on this Denver defense, and he’s set to become a coaching free agent.

Does that mean it’s the end of the road for Phillips with the Broncos? What about the end of the road for him as a coach in general?

Phillips hasn’t given any indication that he’s going to be done coaching after this year, and one would presume he is set to return to the Broncos if the money is right. He’s obviously a very good coordinator, but an interesting fact about his saga with Denver is this:

He wasn’t the team’s number one choice at the time.

Vance Joseph, who is now the defensive coordinator in Miami, was the Broncos’ top option as defensive coordinator in 2015 when they ultimately hired Phillips. Joseph will be a hot head coaching candidate this offseason.

Phillips should get another one or two-year deal with the Broncos sooner than later, unless this team makes wholesale changes to its staff.

