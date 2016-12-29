Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Projecting the top three rounds

The Denver Broncos’ regular season finale is meaningless in the playoff race, as they have been eliminated. Here’s a three-round mock draft possibility…

Now that the Denver Broncos have been officially eliminated from the postseason, there are a ton of question marks. There were a ton of question marks going into this season as well, but they were masked by the celebration of the team’s victory in Super Bowl 50.

With the Broncos eliminated, there will officially be a new Super Bowl champion in 2016/17 and it’s back to the drawing board for John Elway, who will have five top 100 selections with which to work.

Elway’s work with the Broncos in free agency has been arguably superior to his work in the draft, and he’s been especially bad in the second and third rounds. The Broncos simply can’t afford misses on early-round picks at this juncture of the team’s devleopment under Elway’s guidance. They have to find a way to elevate the offense back to a respectable level, and it starts up front on the offensive line.

The Broncos’ front office and coaching staff have completely whiffed in developing offensive line talent other than Matt Paradis, who is one of the best centers in the NFL today. Aside from the center position, every position should be up for grabs on Denver’s front line and there’s a good chance Elway and company will have to spend their primary free agency assets on veteran solutions up front.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at a possible three-round mock draft including the Broncos’ two projected compensatory selections in the third round. Those picks are the result of free agent contracts signed by Malik Jackson and Brock Osweiler…

FIRST ROUND

Christian McCaffrey, RB/RS, STANFORD

The Denver Broncos have a desperate need on the offensive side of the ball for a playmaker or two…or three.

There’s also a dire need for a kick and punt return specialist that can, first and foremost, catch the football.

All sarcasm aside, McCaffrey would fill a number of holes for the Broncos that need to be filled as soon as possible. Forget for a moment that Denver Bronco orange and blue is in his very blood — his father Ed McCaffrey was a wide receiver for the Broncos, in case you haven’t heard that a thousand times by now — this is actually a match made in heaven for the Broncos.

Some might question this selection and whine, saying, Well, no one is going to be able to run behind that Denver offensive line… and that’s true. I’m assuming the Broncos are going to make primary upgrades to the offensive line via free agency, because there are already a number of young players still on rookie contracts when you look across the board.

What the Broncos need to do this offseason is simple, but they still have to push the right buttons. They must fortify their offensive and defensive lines, and then get players that can make a significant impact.

Playmakers.

Christian McCaffrey is exactly that. The Broncos simply won’t be able to get by with just Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders posing a threat to make plays offensively. Adding McCaffrey gives Denver a guy that can score from anywhere on the field: as a returner, as a receiver, and as a running back.

Heck, he could even throw a pass if needed.

This is simply a perfect player for the Broncos to have, someone who could compensate for a poor offensive line by making plays in space and creating offense for a unit that desperately needs something.

SECOND ROUND

Dorian Johnson, OG, PITTSBURGH

The Broncos’ struggles along the offensive line are well-documented at this point. They struggle not only to run the football, but they struggle in pass protection. Being able to run the ball would be a great start for this team, and adding Dorian Johnson would be a nice start for them.

Known for his light feet, athletic ability, and his nasty style of play in the running game, Johnson would be an ideal fit in the Broncos’ zone blocking scheme and could help pave the way for C.J. Anderson and, in this scenario, Christian McCaffrey to make plays.

Adding help along the offensive line in this year’s draft is a must for the Broncos, and this is a guy that has started a lot of games for Pitt. He was injured in the team’s Pinstripe Bowl, a meaningless game in the grand scheme of things, but it shouldn’t affect his draft stock all that much. Midway through the second round, Johnson would be a great value to the Broncos and a player that could probably start or at least compete to start right away with incumbent left guard Max Garcia.

THIRD ROUND

Carlos Henderson, WR, LOUISIANA TECH

Because of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, it’s easy to overlook the fact that the Broncos have depth issues at wide receiver. Part of that could be the lack of truly effective QB play the last couple of seasons, but it’s also the fact that guys have to find a way to get open and get yards after the catch on third downs.

Henderson left school early as one of the most productive receivers in the country this past season. He’s a big time scoring threat and can also return kicks.

Montravius Adams, DL, AUBURN

Talented but inconsistent, Adams has the requisite size and athleticism to be a pocket pushing nose tackle in Wade Phillips’ defense. The Broncos will have a void to fill in their defensive line rotation this offseason with the impending departure of Sylvester Williams, and could use depth even if Williams chooses to re-sign with the Broncos.

Marquez White, DB, FLORIDA STATE

White has the type of swagger and shut-down ability that would fit in very well with the Denver Broncos’ secondary. The Broncos are set to lose Kayvon Webster to free agency, and will need someone to develop that can eventually take over for Aqib Talib, if and when he is finished in the Mile High City.

