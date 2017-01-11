The Denver Broncos’ head coaching job figured to be one of the most sought-after in the NFL after Gary Kubiak retired following the end of the season. They have a Super Bowl-caliber defense and youth at quarterback with most of their best assets still under contract.

John Elway said he would go outside of the organization to hire Denver’s next head coach, and he’s done just that. Elway announced that the Broncos have hired Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as their head coach.

It's official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

Denver gave Joseph a four-year contract, per Adam Schefter.

Broncos gave HC Vance Joseph a 4-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2017

Joseph, 44, is a longtime defensive backs coach who joined the Dolphins in 2016 as their defensive coordinator. Miami’s defense struggled as a unit for the most part, but that was partly the result of several key injuries to players such as Reshad Jones, Isa Abdul-Quddus and Byron Maxwell.

From 2006 to 2015, Joseph was a defensive backs coach for the 49ers, Texans and Bengals. He was a candidate for the Broncos’ head coaching job in 2015 before Kubiak was hired, interviewing for the opening in the offseason.

Joseph has ties to Denver and the state of Colorado, graduating from the University of Colorado, while also spending the first three years of his coaching career on that school’s staff as a graduate assistant and DBs coach in 2003.