Denver Broncos: Five big moves to make in free agency

The Denver Broncos are set to make a splash on the free agent market, but what kind of big moves can we expect from John Elway and company?

1. Calais Campbell, DE, Cardinals

There may be no better free agent pickup for the Denver Broncos defensively than Denver native Calais Campbell. We identified him as a free agent fit prior to the hiring of Vance Joseph as head coach, but as Joseph stated, the system will fit the players, not the other way around.

Campbell is an elite defensive end, perfect for a 3-4 alignment. If the plan is for the Broncos to continue where Wade Phillips left off with Joe Woods’ flavor added to everything, I see no reason why this marriage couldn’t work. Campbell would be returning to his home state and would be able to play a key leadership role that could be vacated by DeMarcus Ware, who is a free agent this offseason.

Just 30 years of age, Campbell is playing at an incredibly high level. One area where the Broncos were seriously lacking this past season was at the defensive end position opposite Derek Wolfe, and there could be some growing concerns over Wolfe’s long-term health.

Campbell would be exactly the type of free agent acquisition John Elway loves to make. He’s not ‘old’ by any means, but he also won’t likely cost as much on the open market as some of the other big-name defensive players. At a reasonable price for his ability, still getting paid like a star, the Broncos would be wise to make the investment in this elite defensive lineman who could beef up an area that sorely missed Malik Jackson this past season.

2. Ricky Wagner, RT, Ravens

The Denver Broncos must upgrade the offensive line. There’s no two ways about it. The right tackle position has been an abomination for most of the past two seasons, manned this past year by the combination of Donald Stephenson and Ty Sambrailo.

With Sambrailo looking more and more like a second round bust and Stephenson looking like a miss in free agency, it’s back to the drawing board for John Elway and company at right tackle. Wagner seemed like an even better fit when Gary Kubiak was still around given their connection in Baltimore, but this is still a marriage that makes sense. The Broncos need help at right tackle, so go out and get the best one on the market.

Wagner is only 27, and would be an immediate upgrade for the Broncos, who are looking to protect their first round investment of Paxton Lynch, the future of the franchise.

3. Kevin Zeitler, OG, Bengals

To complete the overhaul of the right side of the offensive line, the Broncos add another former Wisconsin Badger in Kevin Zeitler.

Just 26 years old, Zeitler could command a pretty decent contract this offseason, and may well opt for even greener pastures than the Broncos can provide. That said, the fit is perfect for both parties. Zeitler gets his starting gig on another AFC contender, and the Broncos get someone that Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander called the ‘hardest working guy’ he’s ever coached.

That’s high praise for the former first round pick, who would leave a gaping hole on the Bengals’ offensive line but would be a most welcomed addition in Denver. If Zeitler gets to the open market, John Elway and the Broncos need to pounce on the opportunity to solidify the right guard spot for the foreseeable future.

4. Chris Baker, DT, Redskins

Just over a week ago, we looked into the possibility of Baker reuniting with the Broncos this offseason in free agency, and it makes sense.

With Sylvester Williams likely leaving in free agency, the Broncos will be looking for a new nose tackle, and the veteran Baker could come at a decent price this offseason. He’s been performing very well both as a pass rusher and run defender over the last couple of seasons, flashing the potential many saw from him when he was originally an undrafted free agent pickup in Denver.

With the Broncos’ hole up front at nose tackle, Baker would cement a position that was lacking this past year. Williams’ effort up front didn’t match what we saw in 2015, and it’s possible his contract situation played into that. If the Broncos and Williams part ways, nose tackle becomes a major need, and Baker is one of the more underrated players on the market.

5. Kendall Wright, WR, Titans

Adding another wide receiver might seem superfluous to some, but the Broncos need help. No one emerged this past season as a legitimate number three option in the offense, and there was no presence in the slot.

The draft this year may provide even more options to fill the void the Broncos have in the slot, but so could the former first round pick out of Baylor, Kendall Wright. It would seem like the Titans should have found a way to get Wright involved in some capacity at this point, but it’s possible that Wright thinks more highly of himself than he should.

If he’s willing to accept a role as a number three receiver, it could be a really exciting move for the Broncos. Even if the Broncos were able to split Wright out wide and move Emmanuel Sanders to the slot at times, this could be a really interesting move for everyone involved.

A lot will depend on Wright’s willingness to play the role the Broncos give him, but Mike McCoy could certainly find ways to be creative with him.

