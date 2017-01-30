Denver Broncos: Eric Studesville Named Assistant Head Coach

The Denver Broncos have made one of their longtime assistant coaches and former interim head coach Eric Studesville the new assistant to Vance Joseph.

Eric Studesville has been with the Denver Broncos for a long time. He has also been coaching for 21 years with running backs.

He was named interim head coach during the 2010 season when Josh McDaniels was fired. At one point, he was one of the candidates for the head coaching job.

Now, he will have a bigger role with Vance Joseph leading the team.

According to Mike Klis, Joseph has named Eric Studesville to become his assistant head coach for the 2017 season.

Broncos HC Vance Joseph has added title of Assistant Head Coach to RB coach Eric Studesville. Well-deserved after 21 yrs with RBs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 30, 2017

Studesville will continue to coach the running backs, but had the title of assistant added on Monday Night.

This could not have happened to a better guy. Studesville was the guy who held the fort for the Denver Broncos for the remainder of the 2010 season. A season that was not kind to the Broncos.

Despite only winning one of the final four games of the 2010 season under Studesville, I believe that he gave new hope for the team that things could turn around.

Eric Studesville, while on an interim basis, was the first African-American head coach in Denver Broncos history.

We have seen coaches come and go with the Denver Broncos as of lately. However, the man who runs the running backs on the Broncos has been one of the few consistent assistants.

This man has seen now four coaches take the reigns in Denver, Colorado. He survived the McDaniels era and has enjoyed some success since then.

It will be interesting to see what this will mean for Studesville going forward. The anonymous thought of a lot of people was that Bill Musgrave would be the assistant head coach.

However, having Studesville as the assistant head coach will allow Musgrave to develop Trevor SIemian and Paxton Lynch full time.

Congrats on the promotion Eric Studesville. We look forward to seeing you contribute more to the Denver Broncos.

