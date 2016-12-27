Denver Broncos: 2017 offseason wish-list

The Denver Broncos’ season, for playoff purposes, is over. There’s still one game left, but let’s take a look at what could be on Denver’s 2017 wish list…

It’s been an interesting year for the Denver Broncos, who have gone from Super Bowl champions to playoff viewers. It’s not like it was entirely unexpected after all of the players leaving this offseason, but it does sting a little bit that the Broncos aren’t joining the postseason festivities.

With Denver watching from home, we now have the chance to talk about the prospects of the future. What is going to happen this offseason in Denver? How will John Elway respond to the struggles of the offense this season?

We know the Broncos have an elite defense to build from, but the offense needs a total makeover. That being said, it’s time to put together a wish list for 2017. This is a team ready for contention, they just need to be able to score points.

Some players coming back from injury will help, but the changes this team needs start at the top, and also up front. Let’s take a look at a wish list for the Denver Broncos in the 2017 offseason…

BUILDING AN OFFENSIVE LINE

Whatever the Denver Broncos have up their sleeves this offseason, it has to involve a complete overhaul of the offensive line.

After witnessing what we have this season, it would be very hard for me to understand or see a scenario where John Elway doesn’t spend his primary assets this offseason upgrading the offensive line, which has been an area of weakness now for a few seasons.

To that end, there are some very interesting names available this offseason that the Broncos will probably consider, the first of which is going to be left tackle Russell Okung, who hasn’t been perfect this season by any means, and is set for a significant pay increase if the Broncos opt to pick up his impending team option.

If the Broncos exercise the team option, Okung would be under team control at under $12 million per season for 2017 and 2018, and then they would be able to get off the hook again prior to 2019.

I know Okung has struggled at times this season, but are the Broncos going to find a more viable alternative at left tackle right now? That’s a huge question mark for me. It’s a huge investment to consider, so the Broncos have some serious thinking to do there.

There are a couple of former Wisconsin Badgers on the market this offseason, namely Ricky Wagner (Baltimore) and Kevin Zeitler (Cincinnati) that could be of particular interest to the Broncos.

Chance Warmack, who has been on injured reserve since September, has been a starting right guard for the Tennessee Titans since he was drafted in 2013 and could be an interesting option for the Broncos as well.

One way or another, the Broncos need to make significant upgrades on the offensive line, and there are some good players available in free agency this year. In addition to Okung, Wagner, Zeitler, and Warmack, the Broncos could look to get their hands on top free agent linemen like Ronald Leary (Dallas), T.J. Lang (Green Bay), or Larry Warford (Detroit).

Another option for Denver is to pursue linemen via trade. The idea of adding Joe Thomas at left tackle is as appealing as any idea for the Broncos this offseason. I don’t know if it would cost them a first round pick (with just two years remaining on Thomas’ deal after this season) but you’d have to consider the value of protecting your quarterback and getting that much more tough up front.

The names are out there. The help is out there. The Broncos just have to go and get it.

DEFENSIVE LINE IMPROVEMENTS

The Broncos have Derek Wolfe locked up for the next few years, but they will have to go shopping on the defensive line this offseason to shore up a run defense that was depleted with the departure of Malik Jackson and the injury to Vance Walker.

Denver will return Jared Crick, Adam Gotsis, and Wolfe next season with Walker, Billy Winn, and former first round pick Sylvester Williams set to hit free agency.

Re-signing Walker should be an option for the Broncos as he’s coming off of an injury and was one of the team’s best run defenders prior to said injury. The Broncos also reportedly were looking into the trade value of New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson around the trade deadline. He would have been a significant difference maker for this team but the Broncos decided not to pull the trigger just yet.

Richardson will be on a one-year deal, but the Broncos could pair him with Derek Wolfe at the DE positions and have something similar to what they had with Wolfe and Malik Jackson.

The real area of need here is going to be right up the middle, as Sylvester Williams will be likely departing and unless he is re-signed on the cheap, the Broncos will look for upgrades elsewhere and most likely at a discounted price.

It’s hard not to love the idea of a guy like Kawann Short, who is probably not leaving Carolina, or even a guy like Dontari Poe from Kansas City. Those names are on the ‘wishful thinking’ list but hey, this is a wish list after all. This is my dream…

If the Broncos don’t try to go for a big fish at nose tackle, and I can’t imagine they would, Chris Baker from Washington could be a really nice value. Baker was once a UDFA addition of the Broncos, which seems like a lifetime ago, but he’s still just 29 years old.

Alan Branch from New England is a reliable run defender, and Brandon Williams in Baltimore might be one of the best free agent pickups for any team this offseason.

The Broncos have to shore up their run defense this offseason and it starts with getting some upgrades on the defensive line.

NECESSARY COACHING CHANGES

Whatever happens with Gary Kubiak this offseason, the Broncos need an overhaul of their coaching staff offensively.

With two different groups of personnel over the course of their first two seasons together with this team, the offense has struggled to put points on the board. The Broncos are not out-coaching anybody and Bill Belichick explained it as this team literally doing the same thing since these coaches have been together in Denver as coordinators and position coaches.

There’s no deviating from the ‘system’. This is a tried and true offense, but there are certain areas where you have to adapt. Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta is a perfect example of what it looks like to make adjustments to the zone offense and watch it flourish in today’s NFL.

The Broncos just don’t scheme well against opposing defenses, and it’s time some changes were made. If Kubiak is going to be around next season, the Broncos need a completely different approach offensively, so they should hire an offensive coordinator that takes play-calling and scheming off of Kubiak’s plate.

Right now, per Kubiak, the Broncos’ play-calling is a cluster of he, Rick Dennison, and Gregg Knapp (quarterbacks). That’s too many cooks in the kitchen.

The Broncos’ play-calling has been terrible, particularly in the red zone and on third downs. Execution has been terrible, which is another result of poor coaching. Time management hasn’t been good, either.

Another area the Broncos have been poorly coached is along the offensive line. Those guys are not as talented as other units in the league, but there are far too many drive-killing penalties, way too much sloppiness, and generally a lack of discipline from the guys up front.

It’s time the Broncos made some changes to the offensive coaching staff, and quickly.

ADDING OFFENSIVE WEAPONS

After winning the Super Bowl, it was easy to look at the Broncos’ offensive weaponry as a spoil of riches, all things considered. For years, we’d been trained to believe that the quarterback simply elevated the talent of the guys around him, because that’s exactly what Peyton Manning did.

Manning convinced us that Bennie Fowler was going to be an up-and-comer at wide receiver. That Jordan Norwood could be an effective slot. That no matter who was playing tight end, even if it was the old wily Owen Daniels, they were going to produce in this offense.

That has simply not been the case.

The Broncos have struggled mightily to find anyone to be effective from the slot receiver position. They haven’t got the kind of depth at running back we all thought they did after drafting Devontae Booker (who hasn’t been good, really) and getting rid of Ronnie Hillman (who was far better than people lead on).

The injury to C.J. Anderson was detrimental for the Broncos, but shouldn’t have killed the offense like it did. The Broncos need guys who can move the chains at running back, tight end, and receiver, and they might have to try and find some on the cheap.

Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are as good as it gets in the NFL for a top two wide receiver tandem. Those guys need to be getting the ball more, but there has to be talent to supplement them.

This would be the pipe dream of all pipe dream scenarios, but if the Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to franchise tag Le’Veon Bell, he would look amazing in orange and blue. The Broncos will have cap space this offseason, but they have plenty of areas they will need to upgrade. Still, Bell could be effective in any offense, as he’s a patient runner who excels as a receiver and getting yards after contact.

Latavius Murray, Christine Michael, Eddie Lacy, and Justin Forsett are all set to hit the free agent market this offseason as well. There’s also a decent chance Adrian Peterson won’t be with the Minnesota Vikings after this season, and he might be worth a look if he’s willing to sign for a reasonable price.

FIND THE QB

Let me just state for the record, I have no agenda as to which player should be under center for the Broncos in 2017.

I don’t care who is throwing passes, as long as they are helping the Broncos win football games. The Broncos look at literally every viable alternative this past offseason before ultimately settling on Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch with Austin Davis as an emergency third quarterback.

I wouldn’t say that decision burned them, but it was the best with what they were left with. Can you honestly say you would have rather had someone line Robert Griffin III? Ryan Fitzpatrick? Colin Kaepernick? Brian Hoyer?

There weren’t exactly any good players going around this offseason and after the Broncos let go of Mark Sanchez, it was clear the youth movement was on offensively.

After a season of watching Siemian and Lynch, I’m confident the Broncos need to at least consider going after some type of veteran quarterback. They were once in on Tyrod Taylor, and if he becomes available again this offseason, that would be an avenue to explore.

Perhaps the Broncos will look at another veteran like Tony Romo, which I discussed here on Monday.

Or, maybe they’ll just try and shore up every other area of this team and keep the quarterback situation as it currently is. We know that John Elway won’t bend over backwards to accommodate a veteran that has question marks.

We also know that Elway will be aggressive when it comes to upgrading the quarterback position. He went out and got Peyton Manning. He traded up to draft Paxton Lynch. Now we have to determine whether or not this front office is going to be patient with the process, or recognize the window of opportunity they have with this defense and try to get someone that can help them win now while also letting Lynch/Siemian develop behind.

This will be interesting to monitor all offseason.

