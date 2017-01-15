Dawuane Smoot, EDGE, Illinois: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2017 NFL Draft features a deep and talented pass rusher class, and Dawuane Smoot is a player that should be on your radar. I take a look at what he brings to the table.

Dawuane Smoot wasn’t a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. In fact he was a more prolific track athlete, he competed in shot put and made it all the way to nationals as a hurdler. As a football player Smoot was was a three-star recruit and the 68th ranked defensive end in the nation.

Arriving on campus in 2013, Smoot immediately made an impact on the field for the Illini. In seven games he registered eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. His Sophomore and Junior seasons saw a dramatic increase in production as he was firmly entrenched as a starter and he didn’t miss a single game.

His senior season was by far his best. He produced 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He finished the year on the All-Big Ten third team and has earned himself an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Let’s take a look at what Dawuane Smoot does well and what he needs to work on leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft.

Measurables:

School: Illinois

Year: Senior

Position: Edge

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 265 lbs.

Strengths:

Standing at 6’3” and 265 pounds, Smoot possesses the ideal size to be a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. He is an explosive edge rusher that pairs a good jump at the snap of the ball with his arc speed to beat offensive tackles to the corner. Dawuane Smoot bends well and is able to convert his quickness off the ball to power, where he is able to drive blockers into the pocket forcing the quarterback to adjust. He is aggressive with his hands and uses them to break away the hands of the offensive tackle as he rips past on his way to the backfield. He isn’t just an athletic talent, but he is a smart football player too. He understands offensive plays as they develop and is able to make the correct reads on his way to the ball carrier.

Weaknesses

While Smoot is athletic and quick at the snap of the ball, there are times when he needs to play under more control to avoid getting up the field too far and taking himself out of the play. Another issue with Smoot is his lack of a pass rushing repertoire. Too often he is a one trick pony and as a result is predictable in his rushing attack. I’d like to see him add more push-pull techniques and an inside counter move to make him more effective when rushing the passer. While he is a strong run defender it would benefit him to work on holding the edge and directing running backs to inside running lanes.

Final Thoughts:

Overall, Dawuane Smoot is a talented NFL prospect that has the movement skills and athleticism needed to make an impact. His powerful hands and speed will serve him well as he transitions from the college game to the professional level. If he is able to develop a deeper pass rushing arsenal while learning to maintain control as he rushes, he should contribute to a NFL team sooner than later. As it stands right now it wouldn’t surprise me to see Smoot have a big showing at the Senior Bowl, and position himself to be selected at the end of Day One or early Day Two of the draft.

