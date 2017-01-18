Bill Belichick points at Cowboys, Chiefs when asked about home-field advantage

Brett Smiley

During New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s news conference Wednesday, a reporter asked him about the importance of having home-field advantage and the Gillette Stadium crowd’s support. As you might (should) expect, Belichick did not giving a rousing response about the electricity of playing in front of the home crowd in the AFC Championship game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. No, he said:

Belichick from the top rope!

But to answer the question, sort of, the Patriots are 4-1 in conference championships they’ve hosted in the Brady-Belichick era and 2-3 on the road.  Draw your own conclusions.

Elsewhere in detailed answers from BB:

