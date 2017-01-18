Bill Belichick points at Cowboys, Chiefs when asked about home-field advantage
During New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s news conference Wednesday, a reporter asked him about the importance of having home-field advantage and the Gillette Stadium crowd’s support. As you might (should) expect, Belichick did not giving a rousing response about the electricity of playing in front of the home crowd in the AFC Championship game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. No, he said:
Belichick when asked to discuss the importance of having the home crowd behind them: “I don’t know. Go ask Dallas and Kansas City.” …Oof.
Belichick from the top rope!
But to answer the question, sort of, the Patriots are 4-1 in conference championships they’ve hosted in the Brady-Belichick era and 2-3 on the road. Draw your own conclusions.
Elsewhere in detailed answers from BB:
Tom Brady is on the cover of Sports Illustrated – Belichick's response "focused on the Steelers". #Patriots
Belichick's response to Roger Goodell not attending the game: "I'm focused on the Steelers". #Patriots
Belichick said "I know. It's so exciting" about the Lamar Hunt Trophy in the media room.
