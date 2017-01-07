The Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But is there any team that Skip Bayless and other Cowboys fans fear facing? You bet there is.

The New York Giants beat the Cowboys twice this season — their only true losses if you discount the season finale, in which several Dallas stars rested.

The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, hosted the Cowboys on Oct. 16 and got their butts kicked by Dak Prescott and Co.

New York plays at Green Bay on Sunday (4:40 p.m. ET, FOX), and the winner will play at Dallas the following week as long as Detroit loses.

So who should the Cowboys be more afraid of: the Giants or the Packers? It’s a no-brainer for Skip.

“Is Aaron Rodgers capable of going to Jerry World the following (Sunday) and destroying the Cowboys, just lighting them up? … Could he throw a party at Jerry World? Could it be 42-14, Aaron Rodgers? Does he have that kind of nuclear capability? You better believe he does; I get that. But the Giants don’t,” Bayless said on “Undisputed” on Friday.

On the Cowboys’ win at Green Bay: “They dominated every way you can dominate that game. But Green Bay turned the ball over four times in that game. Could I trust that Green Bay’s going to come to Jerry World and turn it over four times?”

The verdict: “That was a different Green Bay team. I still think this is the same New York Giants team.”

That same New York Giants team is 2-0 vs. the Cowboys this season. But their first win was Prescott’s first career game, and the second? “It was a wet-ball game,” Bayless said, “and Dak Prescott, the rookie quarterback, had not experienced that against an archrival on a big night game on the road. … He had the only inaccurate game he had all season long.”

So Skip think the third time against New York would be the charm. But not everyone agrees.