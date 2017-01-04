Dallas Cowboys land another first round offensive lineman

It is now being reported that the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with former first round pick offensive guard Jonathan Cooper.

Whomever first uttered the phrase “the rich get richer” must have been talking about the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. Since 2011, Dallas has devoted three first round draft selections towards their offensive line. As a result, many now consider the Cowboys O-line the most dominate positional group in the entire NFL.

In 2015, Dallas would add a fourth first round level talent to their offensive line when they signed former LSU offensive tackle La’el Collins as likely the highest rated undrafted free agent in NFL history.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys added yet another first round offensive lineman to their roster to add some depth for their upcoming playoff run…and possibly beyond. After working out for Dallas on Tuesday, free agent guard Jonathan Cooper agreed to terms with the Cowboys according to ESPN.com.

“The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with guard Jonathan Cooper, who worked out for the team Tuesday, that will last through the playoffs, according to sources,” reporter ESPN beat reporter Todd Archer. “He will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could net the Cowboys a compensatory pick in 2018.”

This could turn out to be another genius move by the Cowboys. If they decide not to try and re-sign Cooper this offseason, and he signs elsewhere as a free agent, Dallas could receive a compensatory draft pick in return. If the Cowboys does re-sign him, Cooper could be a possible replacement for free agent guard Ronald Leary.

The 6-2, 302 pound lineman was the seventh overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Cooper was traded last season to the New England Patriots and has been on four different NFL rosters since.

A 2013 draft analysis by NFL.com called the former North Carolina Tar Heel an extremely athletic left guard who has the ability to lead the way on runs and is also outstanding pass protector. The one advantage Dallas offers above any other NFL team is the fact it bolsters the most talented group of lineman in the league, consistent three Pro Bowlers. If their example, dedication and talent can’t help save the 26-year old Cooper’s career, likely nothing will.

