Watch a stampede of Cowboys and Packers fans pour into AT&T Stadium

Cameron DaSilva

The last time the Dallas Cowboys hosted a Divisional Round game was in January 2008, when they lost to the New York Giants at Texas Stadium. The time before that came in January 1996, so it’s been a long time since Texas experienced a playoff game of this magnitude.

It’s the first Divisional Round game in AT&T Stadium’s history, and fans are pumped. Just look at the stampede of people pouring into Jerry World ahead of the 4:40 p.m. kickoff.

It’s remarkable that no one was trampled or seriously injured. That’s a lot of people entering through a set of small doorways, fighting for the best possible standing-room “seats.”

Do you think fans of both teams are excited for this one? We do too.

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott tries to run past Green Bay Packers' LaDarius Gunter during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

4

Matt Ludtke | Associated Press