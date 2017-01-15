Watch a stampede of Cowboys and Packers fans pour into AT&T Stadium

The last time the Dallas Cowboys hosted a Divisional Round game was in January 2008, when they lost to the New York Giants at Texas Stadium. The time before that came in January 1996, so it’s been a long time since Texas experienced a playoff game of this magnitude.

It’s the first Divisional Round game in AT&T Stadium’s history, and fans are pumped. Just look at the stampede of people pouring into Jerry World ahead of the 4:40 p.m. kickoff.

Doors have opened at AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/xNzQsBwK3J — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 15, 2017

It’s remarkable that no one was trampled or seriously injured. That’s a lot of people entering through a set of small doorways, fighting for the best possible standing-room “seats.”

Doors just opened at AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/n4cF788z7I — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 15, 2017

Do you think fans of both teams are excited for this one? We do too.