Ezekiel Elliott involved in minor car accident, says he’s ‘been in bigger collisions’

The Dallas Cowboys got a bit of a scare Wednesday morning when star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car accident. It occurred near the team’s practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

Frisco police confirmed the incident and issued this statement:

“We can confirm that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway. There were no injuries sustained as a result of the minor crash. There is no further information to release.”

Elliott downplayed the accident with a well-played line.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

It’s obviously great that no one was injured in the crash, but there’s no doubt this news made the hearts of Cowboys executives skip a beat.

Elliott is gearing up for the first playoff game of his career, with the Cowboys hosting the Packers on Sunday afternoon.