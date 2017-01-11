Ezekiel Elliott involved in minor car accident, says he’s ‘been in bigger collisions’
The Dallas Cowboys got a bit of a scare Wednesday morning when star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car accident. It occurred near the team’s practice facility in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco police confirmed the incident and issued this statement:
“We can confirm that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway. There were no injuries sustained as a result of the minor crash. There is no further information to release.”
Elliott downplayed the accident with a well-played line.
I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol
— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017
It’s obviously great that no one was injured in the crash, but there’s no doubt this news made the hearts of Cowboys executives skip a beat.
Elliott is gearing up for the first playoff game of his career, with the Cowboys hosting the Packers on Sunday afternoon.