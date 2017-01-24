Tony Romo hanging out with Broncos GM John Elway adds fuel to trade rumors

Rumors have been swirling about Tony Romo’s future ever since he was supplanted by Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Among the possible landing spots is the Denver Broncos, who would seem to be a good fit for the veteran quarterback — much like the way they were for Peyton Manning.

Over the weekend, Romo added fuel to the fire connecting him to Denver when he posed for a photo with John Elway at House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s victory party.

Tony Romo with John Elway at House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's victory party (photo from @glennstearns): pic.twitter.com/sZRdlb9Vfj — Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 23, 2017

What did they talk about?! How long were they together?! Did Elway tell Romo he’s trading for him?!

We’ll probably never know what the substance of their conversation was besides the obligatory compliments and casual exchanges, but it sure is fun to speculate about the connection between these two.

Romo has been linked to the Broncos for several reasons, namely due to Denver’s apparent void at quarterback. Trevor Siemian wasn’t able to lead the Broncos to the playoffs, and it’s unclear whether 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch is ready to be a starter.

If Romo does go to the Broncos, we know at least one player who would be excited: receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He recently spoke out on NFL Network about a Romo-Broncos partnership:

“I believe I would benefit. But one thing about it is: I’m always gonna take it back, and I’m just gonna put it on John Elway,” Sanders said. “In John Elway I trust. And If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in [new offensive coordinator Mike] McCoy’s system.”