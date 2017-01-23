D.J. Alexander added to 2017 Pro Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will be sending another player to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl, with special teams ace D.J. Alexander earning a spot.

Kansas City’s season is over, but some of the players still have one more game to play. On Monday, we found out that inside linebacker D.J. Alexander is going to the Pro Bowl alongside a litany of his teammates.

Alexander is making his first appearance, replacing Matt Slater who is going to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Alexander will join the likes of Travis Kelce, Alex Smith, Marcus Peters, Dustin Colquitt, Tyreek Hill and Eric Berry (Berry is not playing) as Chiefs who earned a trip to Orlando.

#Chiefs LB DJ Alexander is officially headed to the Pro Bowl, a source tells me. Replacing Pats' Matt Slater, who plays in Super Bowl LI. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 23, 2017

Alexander should be thrilled about this honor. In only his second season, he’s become one of the best special teams players in the game, helping to spring Hill on a multitude of occasions. He’s simply another example of Kansas City finding terrific players late in the draft. General manager John Dorsey took Alexander last year in the fifth round along with Ramik Wilson. Not a bad haul.

While it’s disappointing that Kansas City isn’t going to a different bowl, at least the team is well-represented in the Pro Bowl.

