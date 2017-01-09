Cris Carter’s advice for Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.

A week after capping the Giants’ regular-season finale with a quick excursion to Miami, Odell Beckham Jr. had a disastrous game against the Green Bay Packers in a frustrating season-ending loss that led him to punch a hole in the wall at Lambeau Field. Whether or not Beckham was adequately prepared and focused on the game is up for debate, but Hall of Famer Cris Carter said Monday that his performance was further proof that Beckham isn’t emotionally stable enough in games to perform at a consistently high level.

“I talked to him, he said he was ready. But the ultimate test of being ready is what do you do when the lights are on, and he wasn’t ready.

Now going into year No. 4, if I could give him a piece of advice. What he’s going to have to do is, mentally, stop being such a roller coaster. Now you’re a wide receiver. You ain’t that tough. Ain’t no need in punching walls…. Emotionally, you see him go up, go down, go up, go down.

Have I ever had a game like that? Not in the playoffs. I’ve had one like that in the regular season… Buddy Ryan let me know after the game, ‘hey, you won’t play for me if you drop the ball.’”