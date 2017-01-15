Watch Dak Prescott find Dez Bryant for a beautiful 40-yard TD

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense was absolutely shredded by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the first 20 minutes, causing them to fall behind 21-3 early on. Needing a big play and an answer offensively, Dak Prescott threw his best pass of the game.

On first down from the 40-yard line, Prescott lofted one up to Dez Bryant, who made a terrific catch against LaDarius Gunter. Bryant shed the tackler and cruised into the end zone for a touchdown.

Here’s another look at it.

The score made it 21-10, giving the Cowboys a bit of life after it seemed as though the deficit was too large to overcome. It also silenced Twitter a little bit after it saw Tony Romo trending with many calling for him to enter the game.