Cowboys fans celebrate Dallas clinching home-field advantage on Twitter

The Dallas Cowboys were the big winners Thursday night and they didn’t play a down. The Eagles’ 24-19 win over the Giants not only prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot, but gave the Cowboys the NFC East crown and home-field advantage throughout the NFC.

So of course Cowboys fans were more than ready to celebrate.

And Shannon Sharpe knows what to expect from Skip Bayless on Friday’s “Undisputed”.