Cowboys fan gets incredible haircut of Ezekiel Elliott’s face

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round, hoping to make their first trip to the Conference Championship since they won the Super Bowl in 1995.

There’s obviously a lot of excitement surrounding this team, particularly with two rookies having huge impacts. Ezekiel Elliott is a fan-favorite, and has Cowboys supporters everywhere doing his trademark “feed me” gesture. This fan went as far as to get it cut into his hair.

That’s pretty incredible, but it won’t look nearly as great if the Cowboys wind up losing to the Packers on Sunday.