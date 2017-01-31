Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2017 NFL Draft has one of its greatest gems in running back, Corey Clement. He’s got tremendous upside as a patient, one-cut back. Where does he stand amongst the other running backs in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Behind every great offensive line at Wisconsin, is always a productive running back. Whether it be Ron Dayne or Melvin Gordon, the production has been there. With his first healthy season as a starter, the positive production in 2016 was no different for Corey Clement.

In 2016, he tallied 314 carries for 1,375 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

After Melvin Gordon went to the NFL, Corey Clement became the starter for the Badgers in 2015. However, he only played 4 games and had to miss the rest of 2015 because of a hernia surgery. Before he enters the 2017 NFL Draft, he’ll have to prove that his medical checks come back negative but I’m sure he’ll be fine, especially after a strong 2016 season.

Strengths:

Show patient when finding a running lane.

One cut and up type of back.

Shows strength with ability to shed tackles.

Always driving his feet forward.

Falls forward after contact to gain positive yardage.

Shifty when he gets into open space.

Weaknesses:

Needs to become better at picking up blitzes.

Not much of a pass catcher with only 29 career receptions.

Ball security – Has 6 career fumbles (Lost 2 fumbles in 2016 w/5 fumbles on the year).

Had sports hernia surgery in 2015 so medical checks will be crucial despite a healthy 2016 season.

Overall:

From a production standpoint, there’s a lot to like about the 2016 season with Corey Clement. Despite the injury in 2015, I still think he has the ability to have a long career at the next level. Clearly, he has to improve on his ball security and blitz pick-up but I think with the proper coaching, that can happen.

Throughout his career, he played in 43 games with 15 career starts (13 starts in 2016). Received First-Team Big Ten honors (coaches) & Second-Team Big Ten honors (media) for 2016. Beyond just game experience and awards, there’s a lot to like about Corey Clement. His running style is similar to Carlos Hyde’s but so is his size (5’11 – 225 lbs). He’s a one cut and up type of back with his ability to shed tackles and constant fall forward to gain extra yardage. Being an instinctive runner with patience is key in the NFL and I think he carries those traits.

My overall perception is that Corey Clement can be one of the top backs in the 2017 NFL Draft. Personally, he’s my 5th ranked running back in the position rankings and he should hear his name get called in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

