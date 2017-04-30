Colts sign Ken Griffey Jr.’s son as an undrafted free agent

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. didn’t wait long to hear his name called during the 1987 MLB draft, getting picked first overall by the Seattle Mariners. Thirty years later, his son Trey wasn’t among the 256 players whose names were called during the three-day NFL Draft, but the former Arizona wideout will get a shot in the league.

Trey Griffey’s agent told the Indianapolis Star that the Colts signed the receiver to a rookie free-agent contract. Griffey finished his senior year with 23 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter, earning an All-Pac 12 selection as an honorable mention.

The Colts did not draft a wideout this year, giving the 6-3, 192-pound receiver an outside chance of making the roster. Trey’s father, Ken, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 after receiving the highest percentage (99.3) of votes in history.