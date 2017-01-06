Colts GM Ryan Grigson Also Expected to Return Along with Chuck Pagano

According to Sporting News’ Alex Marvez, the feeling around the league is that Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is expected to return along with head coach Chuck Pagano for 2017:

Haha. Nothing on Grigson but I would be more surprised if he's fired than if he's retained. Jim Irsay likes him a lot & wants him to succeed https://t.co/iC8u1ddgL4 — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

A sentiment that was later reinforced by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport:

Expect the same for GM Ryan Grigson. Irsay was a man of his word. https://t.co/fJtg9aeONr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2017

Of course, if you bring back one, it makes logical sense that the Colts would bring back the other, as both Grigson and Pagano were said to be ‘tied at the hip’ after inking multi-year extensions last offseason.

The 44 year old Grigson has a 49-31 career record with the Colts as general manager, having made the playoffs in 3 of his first 5 seasons–highlighted by an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2014. However, his teams have now missed the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time in the franchise’s history since 1997-98.

Grigson’s supporters will point to the drafting of Andrew Luck, finding T.Y. Hilton in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and trading a 2nd round pick for Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis as among his crowning achievements–the last trade as one that the Colts G.M. doesn’t get nearly enough credit for.

Grigson has also found impactful young starters in defensive end Henry Anderson, safety Clayton Geathers, wide receiver Donte Moncrief and left guard Jack Mewhort–maybe rookie defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway, while hitting on some free agents including the retired Cory Redding, 2x Pro Bowl veteran safety Mike Adams, emerging tight end Jack Doyle, and cornerbacks such as Darius Butler and more recently, Rashaan Melvin.

His 2015 signing of starting running back Frank Gore also has been prudent, as the veteran remains rock solid for the Colts, while 2013 free agent holdover Erik Walden led the team with 11.0 sacks this past season.

However, critics will counter by looking at two of his failed first round picks regarding 2013 first round pick Bjoern Werner and the 2014 Trent Richardson trade–with 2015 first round pick Phillip Dorsett potentially soon joining them, as well as a plethora of failed free agent signings–especially along the offensive line.

Failed free agent signings such as offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus, outside linebacker Trent Cole, defensive lineman Ricky-Jean Francois, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, offensive guard Todd Herremans, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive lineman Art Jones, safety LaRon Landry, wide receiver Hakeem Nicks, center Samson Satele, offensive guard Donald Thomas, and cornerback Greg Toler have been far too many–with last year’s big signee Patrick Robinson soon potentially joining this lengthy list after an injury-plagued season.

Not to mention, the Colts defense has a lack of youth and impactful talent and was among the franchise’s all-time worst, whereas the offensive line has continued to struggle in pass protection–as Luck remained one of the most pressured passers in all of football (a re-occurring theme since 2012).

That being said, a starting right offensive line of rookies: right guard Joe Haeg and right tackle Le’Raven Clark showed some promise late in the season, as the Colts cut down on some of their sacks and QB pressures and could be poised to take another leap next season–with rookie 1st round pick Ryan Kelly clearly a long-term fixture already.

Also, as bad as the defense was this past season, a number of high priced defensive veterans will be coming off the books or will be candidates to become potential cap casualties–meaning the Colts could have at least $45.5M of cap room to make free agency moves (at an upwards of around $56.15M with some additional calculated veteran cuts).

While Grigson’s free agent moves haven’t mostly panned out, he still hasn’t hamstrung the franchise long-term either–which means the Colts are poised to make a big free agency splash this offseason if the front office so chooses. The team could completely overhaul their linebacking corps–which has been long overdue.

It’s worth noting that team owner Jim Irsay has long been a proponent of continuity–seeking to have his franchise emulate other historic franchises such as the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens.

To be fair too, Grigson’s Colts have had more postseason success than ‘Peyton Manning’s Colts’ did in his first 5 seasons–the latter who failed to have a playoff win.

That being said, the major question will be whether the last two seasons finishing 8-8 are the ‘new norm’ for the Colts or simply an aberration because the ‘average’ status quo simply isn’t good enough for this proud franchise’s fanbase going forward–especially with Luck set to turn 28 years old early next season.

