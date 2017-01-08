Cleveland Browns reportedly make their first big change of 2017

The Cleveland Browns just completed a 1-15 season, and while the team’s bosses have backed coach Hue Jackson, you knew someone’s head had to roll.

Apparently it will be defensive coordinator Ray Horton. The Browns’ interest in Rams DC Gregg Williams was reported this week, and on Saturday, multiple outlets reported that Horton was fired and Cleveland reached a deal with Williams.

The Browns’ defense ranked second-worst in the NFL this past season while Williams’ defensive unit was the bright spot on a bad Rams team, allowing the ninth fewest yards in the league.

Williams is infamous for his role in the New Orleans Saints’ “Bountygate” scandal which resulted in him being suspended in 2012. But he has plenty of fans among his former players, too.

