Cleveland Browns reportedly make their first big change of 2017

The Cleveland Browns just completed a 1-15 season, and while the team’s bosses have backed coach Hue Jackson, you knew someone’s head had to roll.

Apparently it will be defensive coordinator Ray Horton. The Browns’ interest in Rams DC Gregg Williams was reported this week, and on Saturday, multiple outlets reported that Horton was fired and Cleveland reached a deal with Williams.

The Browns have secured Gregg Williams to be their next defensive coordinator. Done deal. Wholesale changes coming to defensive staff — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 8, 2017

#Browns Ray Horton has been relieved of his duties and the team has agreed in principle with Gregg Williams to be their new d. coordinator — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 8, 2017

Told Gregg Williams will be bringing assts. Brandon Fisher, Dennard Wilson & Blake Williams to #Browns. Possibly more. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 8, 2017

The Browns’ defense ranked second-worst in the NFL this past season while Williams’ defensive unit was the bright spot on a bad Rams team, allowing the ninth fewest yards in the league.

Williams is infamous for his role in the New Orleans Saints’ “Bountygate” scandal which resulted in him being suspended in 2012. But he has plenty of fans among his former players, too.

Cleveland if you're getting Gregg Williams, you're getting a great leader, amazing coach, and one of my favorite people!! Culture changer!! — James Laurinaitis (@JLaurinaitis55) January 8, 2017

People always talk about how NFL recycles HCs. But coordinators never go away. Gregg Williams now on his SEVENTH different team just as a DC — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 8, 2017