Cleveland Browns: Keys to victory against the San Diego Chargers

With one remaining home game, the Cleveland Browns are staring 0-16 in the face. What must they accomplish on Saturday to avoid this tragedy?

The Cleveland Browns have now been outscored 408-219 in 14 losses this season. On Christmas Eve, they will have one more legitimate opportunity to avoid the first winless season in franchise history.

The San Diego Chargers enter the game with a record of 5-9, losers of three straight. Coming off a close defeat at home to the Oakland Raiders, San Diego is demoralized, and quitting on their head coach Mike McCoy.

This sets up the opportunity of the season on Saturday, a home game in cold weather against a warm weather team on a short week. Yet still, with the way Cleveland has been playing lately, a victory would seem to still be nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

No matter what the expectations are though, the game will start 0-0 and the Browns will have no choice but to prepare for this game as a must-win. If they prepare in the right way, fans will be surprised just how close they may be to pulling it off on Saturday.

These five areas are what Hue Jackson and the Browns should focus especially hard on in the final days leading up to Saturday’s matchup.

The opening drive

Anyone who watches the first five minutes of any Browns game can identify the first major problem with this team. Giving up an opening drive score on defense and failing to move the chains once on offense has become all too common for a slow starting Cleveland team.

The Browns have been outscored 29-10 in the first quarter over the past six weeks. This is no coincidence. The sad reality has been that Cleveland is never ready to go early on, immediately placing them in a hole. This limits their playbook, and makes the opposition a whole lot more comfortable.

The solution to this really isn’t rocket science. Whether or not the Browns have the ball first, coming out with the right combination of intensity and focus on both teams’ opening drives will improve results automatically.

Also, it is important that the Browns are not afraid of taking minor risks on both opening drives. Defensively, they should not hesitate to bring pressure, even if it leaves only four in the secondary. On offense, they shouldn’t be too concerned with saving plays for later in the game. After all, falling behind limits their play calling enough anyway.

In this one especially, getting on the board early and preventing the Chargers from doing the same is critical. With an irrelevant game in regards to the playoff picture, this contest could be decided early on. It will be Christmas Eve, it will be cold, and there won’t be a whole lot of fans in the stands. If the Chargers get behind early, the Browns could be in business.

Control the clock, shorten the game

The Chargers have surrendered the ninth-fewest yards on the ground thus far in 2016, and the Browns have struggled more than any other team running the ball. So naturally, it doesn’t seem like a logical key to emphasize the ground attack.

Since the Browns have a clear lack of talent, even when compared to a poor team like the Chargers, finding unique ways to remain competitive in games is their only hope. One simple strategy the Browns could implement on offense is a strong rushing attack which reverses several trends which have been detrimental in past weeks.

Running the ball would keep the linebackers more attentive to the line of scrimmage, opening up opportunities later through the air. Also, putting the ball on the ground more would help Cleveland control the clock, giving them a rare edge in time of possession. If they are successful in doing this, the defense will not need to be taxed as much, giving them a chance against a young San Diego offense which can move the ball.

Of course, all of this is dependent on the opening drive, and a reasonable amount of success in gaining yardage on the ground. Part of the reason that more than 70 percent of Cleveland’s plays this season have been designed passes is that they have been behind for the vast majority of every game.

When ahead, such as late in Week 4 against the Washington Redskins and early in Week 8 against the New York Jets, the running game runs much more smoothly. This is what the Browns need to try to replicate, trying to control the clock with Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson to give San Diego limited opportunities to put up points.

Relentless pressure on Rivers

For the Browns in 2016, it has been more a matter of getting the opportunity to rush the passer that has given them difficulty than the actual rushing of the passer.

Two main factors contribute to this. For one thing, the scheme defensive coordinator Ray Horton has established and his unwillingness to bring the heat could explain why Cleveland enters Week 16 with just 22 sacks, the fewest in football. However, the inability to stop the run in order to put opponents in clear passing situations keeps the defense on their heels.

Most fans realize that the Browns do have very capable young pass rushers on the roster. Emmanuel Ogbah and Carl Nassib have each shown flashes of brilliance when given the opportunity. The problem is, these rushers are too often asked to stop the run or even drop back into pass coverage.

In the end, Cleveland needs to dial-up pressure, and be persistent in doing so. It isn’t as much about getting sacks, but generating pressure which will assist the secondary and eventually get the Browns off the field. It is a bit of a risk, but the Browns haven’t been successful in 14 tries playing the conventional way on defense.

Not only will this assist in their pass rush, it will help out against the rushing attack as well. As long as the Browns are careful not to over-pursue, they should be able to collapse the pocket and force Philip Rivers and the Chargers into very uncomfortable situations. For a team that probably doesn’t really want to play anyway, being thousands of miles away from home in the cold on Christmas Eve and out of playoff contention, keeping them uncomfortable will go further in this one than many realize.

Draw double to Pryor

Defenses have recently found creative ways to make Terrelle Pryor irrelevant. Cincinnati did it with a disciplined zone, double and triple-teaming him when necessary. Buffalo, however, did not need to do this as much due to their strong secondary.

This week, if Cleveland is going to find success through the air, Pryor needs to become an offensive juggernaut once again. Making plays early on against a poor San Diego secondary to make his presence known is the way to do this.

The real benefit of this though comes by forcing the Chargers to devote two defenders to Pryor. This will open up opportunities for runs to the opposite side as well as receivers such as Corey Coleman, Gary Barnidge, and Andrew Hawkins to make plays.

If they don’t double Pryor, the Browns should take advantage and utilize his size and skill advantage. Taking a deep shot or two to the former Ohio State Buckeye is another way to let the opposition know that they are serious about this one.

Field position

Not only is the coaching staff to blame for poor play calling this season, incredibly unworkable field position has also put the Browns in situations where their playbook is limited. This, among other reasons, is why field position will matter so much in this Christmas Eve showdown.

Special teams is key in the effort to win the field position battle. But smart play calling and the right mindset on both sides of the ball is equally important. Running the ball effectively will move the chains, setting up opportunities to pin the Chargers inside the 20-yard-line if they don’t score.

Defensively, Cleveland can generate pressure on Rivers and get off the field before San Diego approaches midfield. This will help set up their offense, as long as they do not make any major mistakes on special teams. Judging based on past weeks, this is not such a safe assumption to make.

The Browns are desperate for a win, and the Chargers are more than likely ready to put the finishing touches on an unsuccessful 2016. As a west coast team traveling to the east on a holiday, this is a real opportunity for the Browns to surprise the NFL and avoid being the biggest joke in the history of sports. But still, nothing will come easily for this team. They must follow these keys, stay disciplined, and maintain an elite degree of intensity for sixty minutes.

This article originally appeared on