Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson skipping Senior Bowl simplifies No. 1 pick

Deshaun Watson skipping the Senior Bowl meant he didn’t get to work with the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, but it simplifies the No. 1 pick decision.

The main talking point surrounding the Senior Bowl was Deshaun Watson’s decision to skip the game, thus missing out on a chance to work with the Cleveland Browns coaches.

This decision irked some fans, but it made sense on Watson’s part. Why play in an extra game when his stock is already so high?

Regardless, Hue Jackson and his coaches still had a chance to directly work with a great deal of talent, which will only help as the team prepares for April’s NFL Draft.

Working with Watson would have been nice if the Browns are considering taking him in the Draft, but not getting to work with him directly should help set the sights on taking a defensive player with the No. 1 overall pick.

It is easy to get caught up in the hype surrounding quarterbacks, especially when the Browns desperately need to find a franchise quarterback, but it is clear that a new signal-caller may not succeed on this current version of the Browns. The rest of the roster must be built up before investing heavily in a rookie quarterback.

If Watson did indeed play in the game, his name would be connected to the Browns for the next few months. He certainly would have done well, potentially leading to Hue Jackson deciding he wants the young man in Cleveland next season.

But the Browns should take the most talented player No. 1 overall, and that appears to be Myles Garrett as of this point in time. Perhaps it is Jonathan Allen, but either way the team should focus on fixing what was one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season.

Watson could be an option if he falls to the No. 12 spot, but that doesn’t appear likely based on how high quarterbacks are valued every year. While early projections may only have one or even no quarterbacks going early, teams always seem to take a few early in the first round.

Deshaun Watson could be a successful NFL player, but it would be hard for him to succeed on the Browns if the rest of the roster doesn’t improve. For that to happen, the Browns need to be smart and draft the most talented player available at every selection. And right now, Watson is not that player at No. 1 overall.

